‘Yellowstone’ Announces Major Cast Shake-Up Amid Season 4 Delay

By Perry Carpenter
 7 days ago
The Yellowstone season 4 premiere date still remains a mystery. But the Paramount Network did finally give fans a hint about when the western would return in a recent one-minute video teaser. The Dutton family will be back sometime “this fall.” In the meantime, Taylor Sheridan’s popular series has announced...

TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 4 Teaser Trailer Confirms Lengthy Delay

It's going to be a long summer without the Duttons. Yellowstone Season 4 is delayed. The cabler dropped a teaser trailer that confirmed the series would be back on the air in the fall, and Deadline reported a more definite return date. November is when we can expect new episodes.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Yellowstone: Season Four; Paramount Network Releases Cast Additions and Teaser (Watch)

Yellowstone is getting ready to return to Paramount Network this fall with new cast additions. Viewers can watch a marathon of episodes this weekend as well. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway star in the series which follows the cattle ranching Dutton family.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Did This Fan Come Up With ‘Perfect Twist’ for Season 4?

Alright, it’s time to get wild. Yellowstone fans may need to take a seat to try and keep up with how crazy this theory is. While we now know that one of our favorite shows’ new season is coming this Fall, the waiting isn’t getting any easier. Have a probable end date is nice, but considering we were all expecting Yellowstone Season 4 at some point this summer, it’s not exactly the best-case scenario.
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Yellowstone' fourth season set for fall

Q: Kevin Costner stars in a great series on Paramount Network, "Yellowstone." Season 3 ended in August 2020 and I was led to believe the fourth season would start on this June 20. But there was nothing and all has been quiet about when we might see Season 4. Do you have any information?
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

YELLOWSTONE: Season 4 Teaser Trailer & Casting News: The Duttons Face New Challenges in 2021 [Paramount]

Paramount Network‘s Yellowstone: Season 4 teaser trailer and TV show casting news have been released. The TV show trailer is entitled Yellowstone: Season 4 Coming Fall 2021. Joining the cast in Season 4 will be Jacki Weaver, who’ll play Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities that is trying to crush the hold that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has on his sprawling Montana ranch. Anyone who watched Weaver in her breakthrough film Animal Kingdom can see the possibilities. Also joining will be Covert Affairs‘ Piper Perabo, who’ll play a protester from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Nashville‘s Kathryn Kelly, who’ll play a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch cowboy; and Finn Little (Storm Boy), who’ll play Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser) whom the Duttons gave a home. Here, Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach the youth how to be a man. Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will be recurring; Little has signed on as series regular. For that matter, so has Will Patton, who surfaced last season as black sheep Jamie Dutton’s biological father, a man with a murderous past who has told his son the way to wrest control of the ranch business is to kill the king.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Yellowstone's New Season 4 Cast Members Fit Into The Dutton Family's Storylines

After months and months of keeping fans at wit's end regarding when Yellowstone Season 4 would allow Kevin Costner's John Dutton and Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton to rear their vindictive heads, Paramount Network finally revealed that the hugely popular western-tinged drama will bypass its usual summer premiere and is holding out for a fall debut. Thankfully, the network didn't leave fans totally empty-handed outside of the non-specific start-date, as we not only now know that John survives his ambush just long enough, and we also know the first four new characters set to join Season 4.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 premiere: What should the expectations be?

We know that the Yellowstone season 4 premiere is coming to the Paramount Network this fall, and we keep being told it’ll be worth the wait. So while we’re in the midst of said wait, there are a few different things to consider when it comes to expectations. How pumped-up should we be for this first episode? Realistically, what the producers going to bring to the table? There is so much story that could be told within the span of a single episode, but only so much time to tell it.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Yellowstone' Earns Emmy Nomination, But Not for Kevin Costner or Co-Stars' Work

Yellowstone is celebrating a major milestone. After becoming the No. 1 most-watched cable premiere of 2020 when it returned for its third outing and also setting several ratings records, the Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network series earned its first-ever Emmy nomination. The recognition came as fans continue to wait for Yellowstone Season 4, which is set to premiere this fall.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Bringing Back Important Character

Yellowstone is officially set to make a return in the fall for its fourth season, and fans will see a familiar face make a permanent return. Deadline reports that Will Patton, who arrived in Season 3 as Garrett Randall, Jamie Dutton's biological father, has signed on as a series regular for Season 4.
TV & VideosPosted by
Audacy

The cast of 'Yellowstone' ranked by net worth

As fans eagerly await season 4 of “Yellowstone,” the stars of the Paramount Network series can rest easy. Big-name actors like Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have earned millions in their careers, though not nearly as much as series lead Kevin Costner
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finally Gets Official Update

Fans have been anxiously awaiting news of Yellowstone returning for Season 4. After all, Season 3 of the hit show left fans dying to know what goes down next. Now, finally, Paramount threw out a bone to all the fans wanting to know what to expect and when to expect it. Plus, the teaser shared the first glimpses of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler. So, when can fans expect to see more Yellowstone?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser Drops Major Hint About Season 5 Filming Start Date

Excitement among fans of “Yellowstone” continues to build as the Paramount Network says we can all look forward to a fall premiere. While fans were hoping for a late summer premiere for “Yellowstone” season four, they are happy to have a timeline in place. The brand new season should be arriving just as the leaves on the trees begin to change color. While fans were hoping for a premiere a little earlier in the year, the new timeline is building up excitement. There are many questions that the fourth season must answer as fans have kicked speculation into high gear.
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Batwoman casts Robin Givens in major season 3 role

Has Batwoman found Ryan Wilder's long-lost mother?. EW has confirmed that Robin Givens is joining the CW superhero drama in a major role for season 3. She has been cast in the series regular role of Jada Jet, the powerful CEO of Jet Industries who "isn't bossy — she's the boss." Described as "passionate and hard-working," Jada is "a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son."

