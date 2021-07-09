Cancel
Public Health

VERIFY: Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a false-positive mammogram

WUSA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), citing a study in the journal Preventive Medicine, said there was a sharp decline in breast cancer screenings at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal health agency warned, “Prolonged delays in screening related to the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to delayed diagnoses, poor health consequences, and an increase in cancer disparities among women already experiencing health inequities.”

