Mintz putting in offseason work to improve overall game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Davion Mintz had so many positive things to say about his return to Kentucky for another season. He wants to feel what Rupp Arena is really like and he also sees great potential with his new teammates. On a personal note, he understands that he has plenty of room for improvement. Last season, he became a big-shot maker for the Wildcats and in many ways, was the go-to guy, but he says his all-around game needs work.