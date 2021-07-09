High pressure system ushers in sizzling weekend
A high-pressure system over Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado will bring hot weather this weekend and Monday to many Southern California communities, forecasters say. Much of California is blanketed in excessive heat warnings and heat advisories, according to Elizabeth Schenk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. She said Nevada, Utah, Idaho and even the inland areas of Washington and Oregon are also affected by the high-pressure system.www.dailybreeze.com
Comments / 0