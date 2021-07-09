Cancel
The Best Of The Mike Missanelli Show 7-9-2021

975thefanatic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike opens the show discussing the Phillies upcoming trade deadline, and then gets into Danny Green’s comments about Philly fans (0:00:00-0:14:10). Larry Brown joins the show (14:20-31:50).Brian Westbrook joins for the full 4pm hour, and they discuss Danny Green’s comments, and more (32:00-END).

MLB975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 7-2-2021

John is off, so Jamie, Bob, and Connor fill in. They open the show talking about the Sixers, some big names stepping away from the organization, and where they go from here (0:00:00-0:22:45). Then they get into the new NIL rules in college sports, and what athletes they think would have cashed in the most if these rules always existed (0:22:55-0:45:25). Then they get into ben Simmons skipping the Olympics, and why that makes it harder for the Sixers to trade him (0:45:35-1:09:46). Then they get into the Phillies bullpen woes, and if the problem is talent evaluation, or talent development (1:09:56-1:31:32). Then they get into the eagles offensive line, and into one of the most impressive player in the MLB right now (1:31:42-1:56:15). They discuss if Reggie Bush should get his records and Heisman back, and get into how the Eagles offense may look this year (1:56:25-2:18:20). The newly retired Marc Zumoff joins the show to discuss his career with the sixers, and his plans for retirement (2:18:30-2:42:37). They close out the show with more phone calls (2:42:47-END).
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Draft Lines Show 7-9-2021

The Draft Lines Show with Devon Givens Jamie Lynch!. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 7-2-2021

As we prepare for 4th of July Weekend, how will Ben Simmons prepare this offseason? Anthony starts off the show apologizing for defending Ben Simmons for the past 5 years. Then SportsCenter’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline and joins us in the misery.
Baseballchatsports.com

GameThread, 7/9/2021: Braves @ Marlins

Last series before the All-Star Break. Braves are still not very good, Marlins still have more WAR-wins. My very limited goal for this game: don’t let Charlie Morton allow a zero-out, three-run homer to a lineup a third time through. You’d think that’s not a very lofty goal, but the Braves have failed it two Morton starts in a row, so...
MLBThe Good Phight

Rise and Phight: 7/9/2021

There isn’t much to say. It’s raining and depressing, so click on some links to read about baseball today. It’ll make you happier. An article about how much blame a manager should be getting. I’m not sure how I feel about it. Brian Barber spoke yesterday about the upcoming draft,...
MLB975thefanatic.com

Devon Givens 7-12-2021

With the Phillies at 44-44 at the All Star Break, Devon wants to know if you’re invested in the team. And how many wins in July will they need to be buyers at the trade deadline? Did you find the Anthony Mackie joke about Ben Simmons on the ESPY’s funny?
NBAfastphillysports.com

NBA RUMOR MILL: SIXERS SIMMONS FOR SACTO’S HIELD, BAGLEY, 3 1’S!

Here’s some meat for the bare bones of the Sixers prospects of moving Ben Simmons for anything approaching equal value. Sacramento would probably be willing to offer a package that includes Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and one or more future first-round draft picks. One league source recently told The Sacramento Bee the Kings would have to send a minimum of three first-round picks to the 76ers in a trade constructed around Hield and Bagley. Another source said the 76ers wouldn’t be interested unless Fox or Haliburton were included in the trade, but Hield’s elite 3-point shooting and Bagley’s unrealized potential could be appealing if a better deal doesn’t materialize.

