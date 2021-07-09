The Best Of The Mike Missanelli Show 7-9-2021

John is off, so Jamie, Bob, and Connor fill in. They open the show talking about the Sixers, some big names stepping away from the organization, and where they go from here (0:00:00-0:22:45). Then they get into the new NIL rules in college sports, and what athletes they think would have cashed in the most if these rules always existed (0:22:55-0:45:25). Then they get into ben Simmons skipping the Olympics, and why that makes it harder for the Sixers to trade him (0:45:35-1:09:46). Then they get into the Phillies bullpen woes, and if the problem is talent evaluation, or talent development (1:09:56-1:31:32). Then they get into the eagles offensive line, and into one of the most impressive player in the MLB right now (1:31:42-1:56:15). They discuss if Reggie Bush should get his records and Heisman back, and get into how the Eagles offense may look this year (1:56:25-2:18:20). The newly retired Marc Zumoff joins the show to discuss his career with the sixers, and his plans for retirement (2:18:30-2:42:37). They close out the show with more phone calls (2:42:47-END).