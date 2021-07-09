Cancel
Economy

Gold, silver rise

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 7 days ago

The July gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,810.00 an ounce -- up $10.40. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $26.21 an ounce -- up 24 cents.

