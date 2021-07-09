Tropical Storm Elsa: How much rain fell in your town?
Tropical Storm Elsa barreled through Massachusetts on Friday, bringing buckets of rain and whipping wind to the area. Flooding was reported in some parts of the state as rainfall totals piled up. Here’s a look at the rainfall reports submitted to the National Weather Service service as of Friday afternoon. The weather service collects rainfall data from volunteers around the region, so some communities may have more than one rainfall report.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0