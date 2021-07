Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero announced as Ex-Officio Tax Collector of Iberia Parish that he has approved the business incentive of the Industrial Tax Exempt Program (ITEP) to Delta Biofuels. Delta Biofuels has plans for a production facility that would produce biomass fuel pellets made from residual sugarcane fiber, known as bagasse. The company would source all excess bagasse from four nearby sugar mills in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes. Sourcing from these mills would allow alternative use of the mills’ unneeded waste. Additionally, Delta has engaged European and Asian energy production facilities for multi-year commitments to purchase the fuel pellets.