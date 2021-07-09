Lynnfield’s Jonathan Luders continues to grow with North Shore Navigators

Head Coach: Jon Kay (8th season) North Shore survived two tricky tests to open non-district play as it took down a talented Shadow Creek team 38-21 in its season opener before narrowly escaping Klein Collins 30-23 in week two. In district play, however, the Mustangs were dominant as they went 6-0 with an average margin of victory of 46 points. Once into the playoffs, they made a statement in the regional semifinals, knocking out state-ranked Katy Tompkins and its highly touted quarterback Jalen Milroe in a convincing 47-22 victory. And although North Shore then prevailed past Fort Bend Ridge Point 56-14 in the regional finals, it was denied a third straight state title game appearance by Austin Westlake as Chaparral quarterback Cade Klubnik totaled three touchdowns to lead his team past the Mustangs 24-21.