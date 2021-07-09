Cancel
Mobile Legends Patch Update 1.5.96: Hero adjustments, weekly free heroes, new skins and more

By Dada Joseph-John
gamingonphone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile Legends: Bang Bang developers are back with their latest Patch Update 1.5.96, which has been released on the Advanced Server. These patch notes contain different adjustments, buffs and nerfs made to some Heroes. Notable hero adjustments include the strengthening of Kimmy, Zhask and Phoveus amongst others. There has also been different nerfs to some heroes like Sun, Eudora and Mathilda.

#Skins#Mobile Gaming#Diamonds#Mobile Legends Patch#The Advanced Server#Kimmy Zhask#Phoveus#Ultimate#Server Time#Ling Brody#Argus#Energy#Instantane
