Mobile Legends Patch Update 1.5.96: Hero adjustments, weekly free heroes, new skins and more

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has already been around for 20 seasons, with the 20th season coming to an end. However, the game shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. With such a large and supportive player base that is continuing to grow, ML is sure to be one of the most popular MOBAs for a long time. With that being said, even though there are over 1 billion downloads of the game and over 100 heroes to play, there are just some heroes that are overpowered and others that are still not viable. In this article, the tier list for the upcoming Mobile Legends July 2021 season will show which heroes players should prioritize mastering and which heroes are just no good in Ranked Games.