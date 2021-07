When DMX passed back in April, the rapper didn’t leave a will. Now, according to Page Six, members of the late rapper’s family have already applied to be the administrators of his estate. Desiree Lindstrom, DMX’s fiancée, wrote that she wanted to be an administrator, and added that she should be considered his “common-law wife” through the legal system. Judge Helen Blackwood denied her petition. Lindstorm had a child with the rapper, a five-year-old named Exodus, which was also the title of the rapper's last album.