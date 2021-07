Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held their most recent tournament on Thursday at Green Acres Golf Course, with three of the four classes being decided by playoffs. In the 16-18 class, Alex Crowe of Fairbanks, Alex Pratt of Pleasant and Spencer Keller of Galion all shot 63 on the par 60 course. Crowe won on the first playoff hole to take the championship, while Pratt and Keller wound up tying for second.