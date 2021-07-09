Cancel
Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a false-positive mammogram

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), citing a study in the journal Preventive Medicine, said there was a sharp decline in breast cancer screenings at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal health agency warned, “Prolonged delays in screening related to the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to delayed diagnoses, poor health consequences, and an increase in cancer disparities among women already experiencing health inequities.”

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed nearly every aspect of our lives. Since the pandemic started, we’ve taken multiple steps to stay safe wearing masks and staying at home. While those measures may have kept you safe from COVID, they had other unintended consequences that could put women’s health in jeopardy.

