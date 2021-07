San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk "has the makings of an excellent accomplice" for rookie quarterback Trey Lance, writes Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Lance has a bigger arm and is a more skilled downfield thrower than Jimmy Garoppolo, which Barrows believes will bode well for Aiyuk. Last year's first-round pick led the 49ers with 12 targets of 20-plus yards downfield, and he caught 5 of them for 165 yards. His average depth of target (9.9 yards) was third on the 49ers. Aiyuk also finished with a team-best 748 receiving yards in 12 games.