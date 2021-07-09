New Developments in Blackhawks Sexual Assault Cases: A Motion to Dismiss and More
The Chicago Blackhawks are currently facing two sexual assault lawsuits, stemming from separate incidents involving former video coach Brad Aldrich. The first from incidents in 2010 involving Aldrich and two former Blackhawks players. The second stemming from a sexual assault case involving Aldrich and a former Michigan high school student at the school where Aldrich was an assistant coach (in 2013).www.bleachernation.com
