Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

New Developments in Blackhawks Sexual Assault Cases: A Motion to Dismiss and More

bleachernation.com
 7 days ago

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently facing two sexual assault lawsuits, stemming from separate incidents involving former video coach Brad Aldrich. The first from incidents in 2010 involving Aldrich and two former Blackhawks players. The second stemming from a sexual assault case involving Aldrich and a former Michigan high school student at the school where Aldrich was an assistant coach (in 2013).

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Michigan State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Larry Nassar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Lawsuits#New Developments#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Chicago Sun Times#Tsn Hockey#Tsnhockey#Nhl#Team Usa#Men S Olympic Hockey#Wbez News#Miami University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Army
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Paradise, CANBC News

Western wildfires rage across 12 states, U.S. at highest alert level

Emblematic of the difficulties firefighters are facing across the American West, crews are battling a rapidly growing blaze in Northern California, just 10 miles from the town of Paradise, where the collective trauma of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history remains palpable nearly three years later.
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy