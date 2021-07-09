Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Between The Lines: Park Better Tuscaloosa!

By Tommy Paradise
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 7 days ago
Alright, I'm going to be the old man once again here in Tuscaloosa, but I've noticed another troubling trend in the city of champions and it's one that confuses me to no end. How do y'all not know how to park? I mean...it's basically like coloring in a book without going over the lines. To be fair though, any teacher I had in elementary school could've told you I had trouble with that too. But our cars are way more important than a silly little coloring book of course.

