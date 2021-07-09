Cancel
Canada says COVID booster shots may be needed, closely monitoring variants

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Friday said that while booster COVID-19 shots may be needed, it has received no request from Pfizer to approve one, and health authorities are currently studying the duration of protection from two doses. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to...

Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthBayInsider

Fully vaccinated Americans 'do not need' COVID-19 booster shot, federal health officials say

In a statement published hours after Pfizer signaled its intention to file for emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans "do not need" an extra dose at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. "is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available" to eligible populations.
Medical & BiotechSILive.com

Pfizer touts COVID booster shot, but is a third dose really needed? Here’s what CDC, FDA say.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pfizer is touting the potential benefits of a coronavirus (COVID-19) booster shot, but federal agencies say a third dose is not yet warranted. On Thursday, Pfizer provided an update regarding ongoing trials for a third dose of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, claiming that the booster shot could provide five to 10 times the level of immunity offered by the initial two doses.
Worldq957.com

Germany calls on China to allow further investigations into COVID origins

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on China to make it possible for investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue, saying more information was needed. Speaking during a visit to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, Spahn also announced a 260...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci admits a third Covid jab may be needed 'across the board' in the future after meeting with Pfizer bosses who are pushing for a booster to counter the Indian variant

The nation's top infectious disease expert has admitted that a third booster Covid-19 vaccine may be needed in the future after a meeting with Pfizer bosses. Dr Anthony Fauci was among the US federal health officials who attended a virtual meeting on Monday evening which saw Pfizer present data on why they believe a third shot of its vaccine is needed.
Public Healthkdal610.com

Cambodia urges fast action to avert coronavirus ‘tragedy’

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodian health authorities called on Thursday for urgent public action to slow the spread of the coronavirus and avert a health and economic tragedy, after the country reported a daily record 39 COVID-19 deaths. One of the poorest countries in Asia, Cambodia last year had one...
Worldkfgo.com

Italy reports 9 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,455 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported nine coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,455 from 2,153. Italy has registered 127,840 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. Surgeon General says COVID-19 misinformation comes from individuals, a few “bad actors”

(Reuters) – The U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on Thursday that COVID-19 misinformation comes mostly from individuals but also a few “bad actors.”. “There is misinformation that is coming from bad actors, but what is also important to point out is that much of the misinformation that is circulating online is often coming from individuals,” Murthy said at a White House news briefing.
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

U.S. to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Haiti soon -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will send a ‘significant’ additional amount of coronavirus vaccines to Haiti soon, the White House said on Thursday, a day after the troubled Caribbean nation received 500,000 U.S.-donated doses. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Merdie Nzanga; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Worldkfgo.com

Factbox: Countries weigh ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. Several medical studies to test the efficacy of switching COVID-19 vaccines are under way. A mixed schedule,...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.

Comments / 0

