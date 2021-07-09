Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE AND SOUTHWESTERN CHESTER COUNTIES At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kemblesville, or 7 miles northwest of Newark, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Elsmere, New Castle, Oxford, West Grove, Newport, Glen Roy, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Bear, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Mount Vernon, Ladenberg, Pike Creek, Kemblesville, Hockessin and Ashland. This includes Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 16. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH