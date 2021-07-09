Cancel
Santa Fe County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Medio fire burn area. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rio En Medio in Santa Fe County and Chupadero. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

