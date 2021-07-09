Cancel
Environment

Warmer with scattered storms staying for weekend

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJRu8_0asTHGVb00

In not-so-breaking-news, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Acadiana this weekend...but we should see a little more sunshine as rain chances edge slightly lower as compared with the activity this past week.

Look for a a few more intervals of sunshine mixed in with mostly cloudy conditions Saturday with scattered showers and some thunderstorms likely from late morning into the mid-afternoon...rain chances will be very close to 50%.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Temperatures should rise closer to the upper 80s Saturday and may push near 90° Sunday.

Sunday will bring...you guessed it...a roughly 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from mid-late morning into the afternoon hours.

Much of next week offers little overall change to the pattern, with some day to day variations, rain chances look to stay in the 40-50% range on any given day with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s depending on the onset of storms...which should generally be confined more toward the afternoon hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWH57_0asTHGVb00 KATC/Rob Perillo

At least we do not see high levels of atmospheric moisture nor overt systems aloft or at the surface that could enhance our thunderstorm activity into next week...although there will be a fizzling front north of us Monday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3cCD_0asTHGVb00 KATC/Rob Perillo

Meanwhile in the tropics, while Post Tropical Cyclone Elsa is heading through eastern Canada tonight and the North Atlantic tomorrow, there are no other suspect areas through the entire Atlantic Basin at this time.

