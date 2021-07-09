Two arrested in Opelousas shooting, information sought in second incident

Opelousas Police have arrested two in connection with a Thursday night shooting and are seeking information in a second separate shooting that left one person injured.

The first incident occurred at around 7:20 PM in the 1300 Block of Artigue Road. Officers responded to a call for a person who had been shot in that area.

Upon arrival OPD says it was determined that a man was suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. A suspect in the shooting was identified as 23-year-old Quintaz Guillory of Opelousas.

Guillory was located minutes later about a block away from the initial shooting and taken into custody.

Officers say that while processing the crime scene they discovered over 20 grams of marijuana and over $3,300.00 dollars in US Currency. Officers also located a 22Cal. Handgun that was used in the shooting, they say.

It was learned after interviewing witnesses that the shooting was a result of an argument over a PlayStation between the victim and Guillory. The two are relatives.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is still currently admitted receiving care for serious injuries.

Police say another person, identified as 20-year-old Delvonte Guillory was charged in connection to the narcotics and money that were located during the investigation. Both men were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail as follows.

Quintaz Guillory -Attempted second degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm.

Delvonte Guillory -Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS.

Quintaz Guillory has been involved in other incidents involving violent firearm related crimes and had bench warrants issued for his arrest by other agencies, officer say.

The second shooting incident occurred in the 100 block of S. Cane St. at around 9:25 PM.

Officers responded to a call of a person that had been shot in the back. Upon arrival officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Police say the victim was able to relay to officers that he was in his home and heard several gunshots and he then felt himself being struck in the back.

Officers located evidence of numerous rounds which were fired at the residence. No suspect(s) or motive has yet been determined. The victim in the shooting was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.

