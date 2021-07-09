Cancel
Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ST. JOHNS AND EAST CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 541 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Craig Field, or near Arlington, moving east at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Unf, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, Craig Field, San Pablo and Fort Caroline.

alerts.weather.gov

