Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTY At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mystic, or 10 miles northwest of Hill City, moving southeast at 25 mph. Pea to penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Johnson Siding, Silver City, Rochford, Mystic, Pactola Reservoir, Sheridan Lake and Deerfield Reservoir.alerts.weather.gov
