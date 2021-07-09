Cancel
Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Duval, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM EDT * At 509 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cisco Gardens, or near Jacksonville, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Arlington, Baymeadows, Cisco Gardens, Ortega, Normandy, San Marco, Riverside and Tallyrand.

Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
#Trout#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#South Central Duval#Nws Jacksonville#Central Duval County#National Weather Service#Tallyrand
