Man shot, killed during altercation in parking lot on South Park Avenue

Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on South Park Avenue July 8.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the Quik Mart, located at 6301 S. Park Ave. for reports of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in the parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, where officers rendered aid.

Tucson Fire medics arrived and took over life-saving measures, then took the vicitim to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died, according to TPD. He was identified as 19-year-old Carlos Valdez. Next of kin was notified.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, it was learned that Valdez was involved in a verbal argument with other individuals in the parking lot, police say. During that time, shots were fired.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.