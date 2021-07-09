Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Masks still required at Calif. schools despite CDC guidance

By Jermaine Ong
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vPKS_0asTH2Eg00

(KGTV) – Face masks will continue to be required at schools across California despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance allowing fully vaccinated teacher and students to go maskless in school buildings and facilities.

Guidance released Friday by the CDC is only a set of recommendations designed to "supplement -- not replace" local rules and regulations.

The guidance recommends multiple layers of infection prevention, such as encouraging vaccinations, social distancing of at least three feet between students along with mask-wearing by students and staff who are not vaccinated.

In response to the CDC’s updated recommendations, the state’s Department of Public Health said, “California will continue to require that masks be worn indoors in school settings, which also will ensure that all kids are treated the same.”

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a statement:

"We applaud the CDC's commitment to ensuring that schools are fully, safely opened for in-person instruction. Given California's science-based approach and the fact that the state's school facilities can't accommodate physical distancing, we will align with the CDC by implementing multiple layers of mitigation strategies, including continued masking and robust testing capacity.

Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction. At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated – treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment."

More information on the state’s response to the CDC’s updated guidance can be found on this link .

Friday's CDC announcement comes as the national vaccination campaign aimed at unvaccinated Americans grows, and a general decline in recent months has been observed in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Though in recent weeks the delta variant of the virus has sparked new worries among the medical community that those who are not vaccinated are at even more risk. The delta variant is considered more contagious than the traditional virus.

San Diego Unified School District School Board President Richard Barrera wrote to ABC 10News on Friday that the current policy is that all students and staff need to be masked, with a few exceptions for those with disabilities. He added that the masking policy is in place now and throughout summer school and he added that the district will follow guidelines from state health officials for the fall. He also reported that the district will need a few days to assess the new guidelines from the CDC to see whether local policy may be updated.

Comments / 1

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Face Masks#Masking#Cdc#Maskless#Americans#Abc 10news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
California StateNewsweek

28 Fully Vaccinated People Contract COVID at Homeless Shelter in California

At a homeless shelter in California, 28 fully vaccinated residents tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the health officer of Sonoma County. At least 59 residents of the Samuel L. Jones Hall shelter in total have received positive test results for the virus, while officials were inspecting another 26 possible infections, the Associated Press reported.
Public HealthWTHI

What the new CDC guidance for schools means for children

Five full days a week, every week: After more than a year of remote learning, hybrid schedules and missed experiences, getting back to school -- "normal" school -- is all many parents and students want. But with Covid-19 surging again in some US states and concerns over new virus variants growing, what classrooms will look like exactly in the fall is still evolving.
Dallas, TXABC7 Los Angeles

Traveler hospitalized in Dallas with case of human monkeypox, CDC days

DALLAS, Texas -- A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a statement issued on Friday, the CDC said the case was confirmed by federal and state health officials...
Wisconsin StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin schools not required to follow CDC mask suggestions this fall

MADISON — Kids and teachers in Wisconsin who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to wear masks when they go back to school this fall, unless their local school district requires it. Both the state’s Department of Health Services and the Department of Public Instruction are telling local schools...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Olulade discusses face masks requirements at schools this fall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California will require that masks be worn at schools when classrooms open this fall, despite new guidance issued Friday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings inside school buildings. Ahead of new...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mayor de Blasio insists mask mandate WILL be in effect in NYC public schools this fall despite latest CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear them

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York public school students will be required to continue wearing masks upon returning to classrooms in the fall despite the latest CDC guidelines that vaccinated children and teachers can go mask-free. 'For now we're sticking with the idea that wearing the masks is a...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Climbing In San Diego County

San Diego County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since June 15, the day California "reopened" and most pandemic-related health and safety protocols were done away with. “We are seeing about double the number of cases that were being reported about a month ago,” said Dr. Wilma...
KTVL

Latest CDC school mask guidance draws mixed reactions from Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. — The CDC released new guidelines Friday which say vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks when they return to school this fall. The news is drawing a mixed reaction in Oregon. "I think the first key takeaway is the CDC is prioritizing a full return...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

CDC releases new COVID-19 guidance for schools, recommends masks for unvaccinated

Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals in schools who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in guidance released Friday while calling the return to in-person instruction a “priority.”. The agency’s updated guidance for K-12 schools also recommends that schools maintain...

Comments / 1

Community Policy