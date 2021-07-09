Cancel
Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Annie Rose Davis

By Now Habersham
nowhabersham.com
Annie Rose Davis, age 90, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Annie Rose was born on January 27, 1931, in Sautee Nacoochee, to the late Lester Job Allen and Clara Berrong Allen. Annie graduated from Nacoochee High School and Piedmont College with an education degree. She went on to teach for 40 years with the White County School System. She absolutely loved teaching. Having lifelong relationships and contact with former students brought her much joy. In more recent years, with 4 grandchildren, she became known as our beloved Meme. Meme left some hard shoes to be filled in many ways. One area of expertise that she possessed was in the kitchen. Meme was an outstanding cook and brought joy to many with her meals and especially her desserts. Meme was an active member of Providence Baptist Church for over 55 years.

