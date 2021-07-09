Chamber Weekly Updates – July 9, 2021

This week the Great American Shoot Out basketball tournament is in town. NCAA College Coaches attend to scout out potential recruits to their schools. The Chamber helps to co-ordinate the food for the coaches Hospitality Room. We use Chamber member restaurants to provide the food and drinks for this. Some things are donated and others are bought at a discounted price to make this happen. We will be serving over 1,400 meals in three days and we have put over $8,000 into our local businesses in the process. This is just a small part of the Economic Impact that GASO has on our local economy. Our hotels, restaurants and local businesses will be busy and filled with people in town for the weekend.