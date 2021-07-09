Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duncanville, TX

Chamber Weekly Updates – July 9, 2021

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week the Great American Shoot Out basketball tournament is in town. NCAA College Coaches attend to scout out potential recruits to their schools. The Chamber helps to co-ordinate the food for the coaches Hospitality Room. We use Chamber member restaurants to provide the food and drinks for this. Some things are donated and others are bought at a discounted price to make this happen. We will be serving over 1,400 meals in three days and we have put over $8,000 into our local businesses in the process. This is just a small part of the Economic Impact that GASO has on our local economy. Our hotels, restaurants and local businesses will be busy and filled with people in town for the weekend.

duncanville.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
56K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncanville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Restaurants#Center Street#Chamber Weekly Updates#Ncaa College Coaches#Gaso#Shop Local#Chamber Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
Related
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Fandom Debates (6th - 12th grade)

Fandoms are everywhere in young adult literature! Show off your knowledge by joining our friendly debate club. Our first meeting will focus on Harry Potter, and we’ll dive into Percy Jackson for the second meeting. You’ll learn real debate skills in addition to discussing your favorite characters. We’ll explore other fandoms if time allows!
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

Community Garage Sale

Sell those items you were thinking of throwing away, or discover a variety of treasures at bargain prices! Become a vendor by registering today. Each space is 17'x10', and vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Browsing is free to the public. Open to age 17 and older. One...
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How to see the dinosaur bones found in Denton

The dinosaur fossils that a local paleontology educator recently discovered in Denton will finally be revealed at a dino-themed educational event this month. For nearly a year, Dino Bo has been fossil hunting and researching the dinosaur that once roamed the Dallas-Fort Worth area and now he is ready to show other dino enthusiasts.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

#FoodieFriday: Oakfire Ridge, a Pilgrimage Worth Making

Fostering community, friendships and wellness with remarkable Texan hospitality, Oakfire Ridge is Bulverde’s culinary retreat in the heart of the Smithson Valley. “Begin with the end in mind” is exactly how Oakfire Ridge crafts divine experiences. Sitting between San Antonio and Austin, they want their guests to walk away from the picturesque, gated grounds lined with flaming steel torches with favorite forever memories they will want to repeat and share with those they hold dear.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Introducing Nihao – Food Bank Initiative

The North Texas Food Bank is excited to welcome one of its newest partnerships in the fight against hunger, the Nihao – Food Bank Initiative. Nihao – Food Bank Initiative is a Chinese American, volunteer-driven grassroots movement. Its goal is to raise awareness about hunger in North Texas, improve community engagement among the Chinese American diaspora and direct resources toward NTFB to fight hunger.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Arizona-based restaurant Barro’s Pizza to open in McKinney

Barro’s Pizza is for the first time launching outside of Arizona and will open in late September at 2730 S. Central Expressway, McKinney, in the former location of Henderson Kitchen & Tap. The family business will be owned and operated by Gina Barro. The Barro’s Pizza recipe comes from grandmother Angelina Barro, who came from Italy in the 1930s. Barro’s Pizza specializes in pizza with a thick crust and a light, flakey texture as well as tangy and sweet spiced sauce. The restaurant will also offer wings, salads, gluten-free pizza options, dessert, beer and wine. www.barrospizza.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy