Chicago, IL

Chicagoans can help fight the opioid crisis in their community –encouraged to apply to Malcolm X College’s Community Health Worker program

By City Colleges of Chicago
ccc.edu
 7 days ago

Free Community Health Worker Program Made Possible through $2.1M Federal Grant. City Colleges of Chicago’s Malcolm X College (MXC) is inviting Chicagoans to become community health workers to help fight the opioid crisis. Using a $2.1 M grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the college launched the Opioid-Impacted Family Support Program (OIFSP), which seeks to bring care and relief to neighborhoods that are most affected by opioid use disorder (OUD) in Chicago. Partners in this four-year initiative include: University of Illinois at Chicago – Department of Disability and Human Development (DHD), Gateway Foundation, Inc., and the Public Health Institute of Metropolitan Chicago. Students with an interest in helping people to change their lives are encouraged to sign-up for this program starting this fall semester 2021.

