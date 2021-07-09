Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Framingham, MA

Framingham Episcopal church proposes solar panels over its parking lot

MetroWest Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM — Officials at a Maple Street church are proposing to install solar panels on a canopy over the parish’s parking lot. Officials with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, DiPrete Engineering and Plankton Energy submitted plans to the city’s Planning Board to construct a canopy over the church parking lot and to install solar panels. The project area is 16,000 square feet and there are no proposed changes to the existing building.

www.metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Projects#Episcopal Church#Solar Panels#Planning Board#Framingham Episcopal#St Andrew#The City Council#Fuller Middle School#Brophy Elementary School#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Solar Power
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...
ProtestsCBS News

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty arrested while protesting on Capitol Hill

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested on Thursday along with eight activists while protesting on Capitol Hill. Beatty was arrested by Capitol police after demonstrating for voting rights in the atrium of a Senate office building. "You can arrest me. You can't stop...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy