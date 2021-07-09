Framingham Episcopal church proposes solar panels over its parking lot
FRAMINGHAM — Officials at a Maple Street church are proposing to install solar panels on a canopy over the parish’s parking lot. Officials with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, DiPrete Engineering and Plankton Energy submitted plans to the city’s Planning Board to construct a canopy over the church parking lot and to install solar panels. The project area is 16,000 square feet and there are no proposed changes to the existing building.www.metrowestdailynews.com
Comments / 0