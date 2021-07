Allstate Protection Plans launches Allstate Protection Plans Express, which will allow smaller companies to integrate its products at point of sale. Existing clients for the company (formerly SquareTrade, before being acquired by Allstate in 2016) included Walmart, Target and Amazon. It decided to work with Falcon API to develop a more easy-to-integrate API for smaller businesses. Falcon API will allow Allstate to connect the disparate technologies between the retail space and the protection plan space. The protection plan will map onto the retail items so that when a customer buys an item, Falcon API will keep a record of the customer to endorse the protection plan promise, according to Kyle.