Utah Film Center Damn These Heels 2021: Stories from the former Soviet Union, Republic of Georgia highlight oppression queer citizens have faced and continue to do so

The oppression that queer citizens faced in the former Soviet Union and continue to do so in the independent republics today drives the heart of two films screening in the Utah Film’s Center’s 18th annual Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival. The first, set in the final days of the Soviet Union as perestroika took hold, is a feature narrative with a clever take on the autobiographical genre. The second is an award-winning documentary with a case study defining how transgender citizens are denied their rights along with access to jobs and health care in the Republic of Georgia.