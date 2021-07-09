Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Film Center Damn These Heels 2021: Stories from the former Soviet Union, Republic of Georgia highlight oppression queer citizens have faced and continue to do so

By Les Roka
theutahreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oppression that queer citizens faced in the former Soviet Union and continue to do so in the independent republics today drives the heart of two films screening in the Utah Film’s Center’s 18th annual Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival. The first, set in the final days of the Soviet Union as perestroika took hold, is a feature narrative with a clever take on the autobiographical genre. The second is an award-winning documentary with a case study defining how transgender citizens are denied their rights along with access to jobs and health care in the Republic of Georgia.

www.theutahreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Local
Utah Society
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Former Soviet Union#Alex And#Documentary Film#Utah Film Center#The Utah Film#The Utah Review#Potato Dreams Of America#Russian#American#Tootsie Labyrinth#Huffington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
Country
Russia
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy