Wendy’s Growth Trajectory Is Quite Impressive — And It Could Continue

According to Zacks, “Prestige Consumer has outperformed the industry in the past three months. Management on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call said that it remains encouraged about its solid market share brand positions, efficient marketing efforts, diverse brands and strong e-commerce initiatives. These factors are expected to be drivers in fiscal 2022 and beyond. The company expects its robust financial status to facilitate higher cash flow in fiscal 2022, which along with stringent cost management is likely to result in robust low-double-digit earnings growth. However, the top and bottom lines fell year over year in the fourth quarter, with margins being soft. Revenues were hurt by lower consumption for some brands amid the pandemic, which also included tough year-over-year comparisons related to the stock hoarding trends in the same period last year.”