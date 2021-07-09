Data Historian Market Research Report – Opportunities & Challenges With Totally Different Segments, Forecast-2027

The global medical transcription software market size was USD 1.17 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. Based on regional demographics, the report classifies the market into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Among these regions, Fortune Business Insights has predicted North America to hold the higest market share in the coming years. The regulations imposed by governing bodies in this regions have emerged in favor of the use of this software. Moreover, increasing investment in cloud development and deployment will contribute to the growth of the market in North America. As of 2018, the medical transcription software market in North America was valued at USD 562.2 Million and this value is likely to increase at a rapid pace driven by the aforementioned factors. Nuance Communications, Inc., M*Modal IP LLC (3M), Dolbey, Acusis LLC, Voicebrook, Inc., Speech Processing Solutions GmbH (Philips Dictation), Xelex Digital LLC (WebChartMD), nThrive, Inc., others.