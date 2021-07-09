Cancel
Golf

McIlroy misses cut after spectator swings his 6-iron on tee

By Associated Press
WILX-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) - Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, had a dig into the four-time major winner’s golf bag, and started taking swings with his 6-iron. It wasn’t...

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
After 720 days, the Open finally returns with golf's biggest names preparing for an enthralling four days in Sandwich, Kent. Spain's Jon Rahm enters as favourite while the likes of Rory McIlroy will be looking for a confidence boost following a a fairly wretched few showings. Here, Sportsmail's MIKE DICKSON...
Golf star Rory McIlroy had a bizarre encounter with a spectator Friday, during the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Standing on the 10th hole, McIlroy’s first of the day, a fan casually and confidently approached the tee box to steal a club right out of the pro golfer’s bag. McIlroy, his caddy Harry Diamond and playing partner Jon Rahm were surrounding the bag, but that didn’t deter the fan from taking whatever he wanted.
(Reuters) – Rory McIlroy’s second round at the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start on Friday when a spectator came to the tee and took a club from his golf bag. A video https://twitter.com/IrishGolferMag/status/1413428425461747712 circulating on social media showed a man confidently strolling across the tee area at The Renaissance Club, removing the distinctive headcover from McIlroy’s driver and then returning to draw another club from the bag.
Rory McIlroy's second round of the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start after a spectator took a club from the four-time major winner's bag on the 10th tee. McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas.
Rory McIlroy was stood on the 10th tee at Renaissance when the most remarkable thing happened. In a video posted on social media, McIlroy was chatting to playing partner Jon Rahm and caddie Harry Diamond ahead of the second round of the Scottish Open…. A stranger then walks into shot...
Everyone thinks they can read an athlete’s body language. The hurried, anxious walk to take a penalty kick; the nervous shuffling at the batsman’s crease; stepping away from the putt at a vital moment; the first boxer to drop his eyes at the weigh-in. And sometimes we’re right, sometimes we’re...
Rory McIlroy has birdied No. 18 for the second time and looks likely to be playing on the weekend at the British Open. He might be too far back to contend for the claret jug, though. McIlroy rolled in a putt from 10 feet to complete a second straight even-par...
As Rory McIlroy sank to his knees on the seventh fairway after hitting into a greenside bunker he didn’t look like the ‘luckiest guy in the world,’ as he was later to describe himself after another ever-fluctuating par round, more as if he were a football manager on the touchline letting off steam at errant charges. We all search for answers to the enigma of McIlroy’s seven year blank streak, as if the demons within must be burning the soles of his feet, but they are not. There are a couple of technical issues he’s addressing – "keeping the club face stable as it’s gone a bit flippy" or hitting with the body, not with the arms and hands – but essentially his karma is good, he is at one with the world.
Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

