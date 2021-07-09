Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Supporter of man charged with shooting Daytona Beach officer arrested on weapon charge, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police said a man who is a sympathizer of Othal Wallace, the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer, was arrested on a weapon charge.

Officers said Kentay Thomas was arrested while armed with guns, body armor and ammo and was looking to cause trouble.

Police said Thomas is a danger to the community who was looking to get into a confrontation with police.

But Thomas tried to push back against that narrative in court on Friday.

Thomas stood before a judge Friday afternoon, cuffed and in an orange jumpsuit.

The prosecutor painted Thomas as a Wallace supporter and member of a Black militia group who flew into Daytona Beach from Arizona on July 4 with an AR-15, handgun, hundreds of rounds of ammo and body armor that could withstand a round from a handgun.

According to an arrest report Thomas was concealing his weapons and his concealed weapons permit was suspended.

The prosecutor said police were tipped off about Thomas’ arrival in Daytona.

During the hearing, they played Instagram videos Thomas allegedly posted in which he brags about getting into a confrontation with police.

Thomas appeared agitated throughout the hearing, unhappy with the narrative police and the prosecutor were painting. He raised his hand multiple times, trying to speak.

His public defender said Thomas feared for his safety and was exercising his First Amendment rights.

The judge felt Thomas posed a danger to the community and decided to not give him a bond.

