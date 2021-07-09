Cancel
Why Virgin Galactic Is a Better Buy Than AMC

By Wayne Duggan
InvestorPlace
 7 days ago

In the last seven weeks, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock are up 177%. The big news driving shares higher is that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Virgin to carry passengers into space. At the same time, SPCE stock has the attention of Reddit’s WallStreetBets trading community. In fact,...

investorplace.com

StocksInvestorPlace

10 Stocks Under $10 to Buy In July for the Rest of the Year

Many investors like cheap shares, particularly those under $10, and frequently put them on their lists of “stocks to watch.” After all, many of today’s market darlings were trading at much lower values yesterday. For instance, in May 2002, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) started life as a public company at an opening...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Person who paid $28m to join Jeff Bezos flight to space unable to go as they’re busy

The person who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos on a trip to space is unable to do so because they are busy, the private rocket company has announced.Instead, the first ever paying customer of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket firm will be 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, it said. As well as being Mr Bezos’s first paying customer, he will also be the youngest person on space.He will join Wally Funk, who is aged 82 and will become the oldest ever person in space. Mr Bezos and his brother Mark will make up the rest of the passengers on...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson space caper may have airline economics

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Is Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic “space tourism” or just a glorified plane ride? Blue Origin, owned by rival billionaire Jeff Bezos, argues it’s the latter because the bearded tycoon last weekend did not cross the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of proper space. There’s another similarity. Without a big jump in ticket prices, the $8 billion company’s financial trajectory may resemble the loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline.
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

Virgin Galactic, Aerojet Rocketdyne: How Are Space Stocks Doing?

Our Space Stocks Theme has underperformed this year, rising by just about 8% year-to-date, compared to a return of over 17% for the S&P 500. That said, things could look up for these stocks. July is turning out to be an eventful month for the space industry. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully completed its first fully-crewed test flight, which carried its founder Richard Branson to space. Separately, privately held startup Blue Origin plans to fly its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos as part of its first crewed flight on its New Shepard rocket ship on July 20th. These high-profile trips are likely to create a lot of buzz for the space industry, turning the focus on publicly listed space stocks in the near term. The longer-term outlook for the sector also looks promising, given the shift from government-driven space programs toward enterprise-backed programs and the emergence of a host of space-related opportunities including reusable rockets, satellite-based Internet, and point-to-point transport. Virgin Galactic has been the strongest performer within our theme, rising by about 39% year-to-date. On the other side, Aerojet Rocketdyne was the worst performer, with its stock down by roughly 11% year-to-date.
Aerospace & DefensePost-Star

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

When Blue Origin launches people into space for the first time, founder Jeff Bezos will be on board. No test pilots or flight engineers for Tuesday's debut flight from West Texas, just the founder of Amazon, his brother, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer and a teenage tourist. The capsule is entirely automated, unlike Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane that required two pilots to get him to space and back a week ago.
Jupiter, FLNew Haven Register

First female payload specialist for Virgin Galactic

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — When people told Kellie Gerardi to shoot for the stars, they didn’t think she’d be so literal about it. But she took it seriously, and the 32-year-old Jupiter woman is heading to space. Gerardi will be aboard a future space flight on the VSS Unity out...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Sundial Growers a Better Growth Stock Than AMC?

AMC and Sundial Growers have both issued a significant amount of new stock to raise cash recently. Sundial Growers is using its new funds to diversify its business, whereas AMC isn't. Both companies have profitability issues that need to be resolved before they can regain investor confidence. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Virgin Galactic beat out other billionaires in race to space. So why did its stock drop?

The S&P 500 retreated from all-time highs to finish in the red as big bank stocks kicked off second-quarter earnings season with mixed reports. Shares of commercial spaceflight stock Virgin Galactic dropped 37% last week after influential founder Richard Branson beat out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and became the first of the three billionaires to travel to space.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

Blue Origin picks teen to fly to space after anonymous auction winner reschedules

The fourth passenger set to ride with Jeff Bezos on his space company’s suborbital rocket next Tuesday is a Dutch teen named Oliver Daemen, Blue Origin revealed Thursday. Daemen, the son of a Dutch private equity executive, will fill in for the winner of last month’s $28 million auction, who remains anonymous and “has chosen to fly on a future New Shepard mission due to scheduling conflicts,” a brief news release said.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

Blue Origin’s $28m space auction winner took a raincheck so this 18yo goes instead

The winner of Blue Origin’s auction, who spent $28 million on a ticket aboard New Shepard’s first crewed flight, has opted not to join Jeff Bezos aboard the spacecraft’s maiden voyage. The unnamed winner has blamed “scheduling conflicts” for the decision to take a later flight, Blue Origin said today, as it announced the 18 year old who will take their place.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

How to watch Bezos launch into space

Love him or hate him, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to space, and you can watch it happen. Bezos blasts off on July 20 at approximately 9 a.m. EDT (6 a.m. PDT), with coverage starting at 7:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 a.m. PDT) here on Live Science or on BlueOrigin.com. He will ride aboard Blue Origin's first human flight of its New Shepard rocket, which is launching from a remote site in West Texas. Online streaming will be the only way to watch the launch, according to Blue Origin; there is no in-person public viewing of the launch site available.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Weather Channel

Three Horsemen of Space Tourism—Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk! What Are the Implications?

On Sunday, July 11, a little after 8 pm IST, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space-plane launched into the skies above New Mexico with four passengers aboard for a short suborbital excursion. This seemingly simple flight marked a huge milestone一the beginning of commercial space flights, a pipe dream cradled by Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, the big three of privately funded space travel companies.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin will bring science along on their joyrides

On Sunday morning, Sirisha Bandla reached into a pouch strapped to her leg and pulled out a plastic tube containing a seedling in the mustard family and a chemical preservative. As she turned a knob on one end of the tube, the preservative surrounded the young plant, halting all biological activity. Over the next few minutes, at carefully selected moments, she repeated the action on two similar tubes.

