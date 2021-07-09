Humboldt County reports 26 more COVID cases, highest single-day count since mid-May
Compiled from Humboldt County Joint Information Center releases:. Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Humboldt County today, the highest single-day case count since May 14. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus is 4,647. As the disease continues to spread in the community, all unvaccinated residents are urged to get vaccinated now.www.times-standard.com
