Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County reports 26 more COVID cases, highest single-day count since mid-May

By Marc Valles
Eureka Times-Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled from Humboldt County Joint Information Center releases:. Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Humboldt County today, the highest single-day case count since May 14. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus is 4,647. As the disease continues to spread in the community, all unvaccinated residents are urged to get vaccinated now.

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Blue Lake, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Covid#Farmers#State#Walk Ins#Arcata Farmers Market#The Johnson Johnson#Covid19 Ca Gov#Humboldtgov Org#Vaccines Gov Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Paradise, CANBC News

Western wildfires rage across 12 states, U.S. at highest alert level

Emblematic of the difficulties firefighters are facing across the American West, crews are battling a rapidly growing blaze in Northern California, just 10 miles from the town of Paradise, where the collective trauma of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history remains palpable nearly three years later.
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy