‘Make Your Own Adventure’: Cyclists Share Their Go-To Rides In St. Louis And Beyond

Bike sales skyrocketed early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, with one St. Louis shop reporting a jump from an average of 60 sales per week to nearly 140 in the spring of 2020. In a world of shutdowns and solo adventures closer to home, the cycling uptick made sense. And if the region’s still-busy parks and trails are any indication, many people are still riding (and walking, running and rolling!) a lot, even with the return to a semblance of normalcy.