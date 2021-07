(KNSI) – Cattle farmers asking for a fair shake when it comes to market share are getting a boost from the federal government due to a new executive order. As part of strengthening the enforcement of the 100 year old Packers and Stockyards Act, Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith and Republican Senator Mike Rounds from South Dakota contacted the United States Justice Department and asked them to look into whether large meat processors are violating anti-trust laws and principles of fair competition. Smith says that four large meat processors control roughly 80% of beef processing in the country. That means most farmers make pennies on the dollar for their beef and consumers are left holding the bag paying higher prices for beef products at the store.