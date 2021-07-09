Current COVID guidance in Alabama enough ‘for now,’ White House advisor says
A senior advisor for the Biden administration declined to weigh in on whether Alabama could -- or should -- see additional restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Dr. Cameron Webb, senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity on the White House response team, told AL.com’s Ivana Hrynkiw in a video interview Friday that the current recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be enough to keep the disease in check -- for now.www.al.com
Comments / 3