Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Current COVID guidance in Alabama enough ‘for now,’ White House advisor says

By Dennis Pillion
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A senior advisor for the Biden administration declined to weigh in on whether Alabama could -- or should -- see additional restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Dr. Cameron Webb, senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity on the White House response team, told AL.com’s Ivana Hrynkiw in a video interview Friday that the current recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be enough to keep the disease in check -- for now.

www.al.com

Comments / 3

AL.com

AL.com

113K+
Followers
29K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Senior Advisor#Covid#The White House#Uab Hospital#Alabamians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

47 Alabama counties now at ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19

Forty-seven of Alabama’s 67 counties are now considered to be at “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Bibb, Bullock, Coosa, Escambia, Jackson, Lamar, Perry, Pickens and Sumter are the only Alabama counties in the low-risk category,...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama parole board sees advocates face-to-face again

This week, for the first time in 16 months, family members, lawyers and other advocates for Alabama inmates can speak directly to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. The public hearings, which started Tuesday, are the first for the three-member board since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board suspended hearings altogether in March 2020 and began holding closed hearings two months later. During the closed hearings, the board received statements of parole support or opposition by mail, email, and telephone.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

COVID hospitalizations rising again in Alabama

Alabama’s hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads throughout the state. As of Thursday, there were 367 adults and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, up from about 250 adults a week ago. There are currently 9 children hospitalized with COVID in Alabama.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Dead last in vaccinations, Alabama is a sitting duck

This is an opinion cartoon. Dead last in vaccinations and proud of it, Alabama is a target rich environment for the COVID Delta variant. Kyle Whitmire lays it all out in his reference to Jaws:. ... Chief Brody is waving his arms like a madman from the beach, but our...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Gov. Ivey says no need for incentives to vaccinate

Gov. Kay Ivey emphasized today on a visit to Birmingham that there’s no need for an incentive plan to increase vaccination rates in Alabama, even though the state has dropped to the bottom in percentage of the population vaccinated. Encouragement is enough, she said. “Get more people to take the...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Passed by Mississippi, Alabama now last in nation for COVID vaccine rate

Alabama now has the lowest full COVID-19 vaccination rate in the nation. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 33.2% of Alabama’s total population is fully vaccinated. The state fell behind Mississippi, which reached 33.3% after the state on Thursday reported a large increase in completed vaccinations.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Delta variant accounts for more than 70% of recent samples at Alabama lab

Testing at a research lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows a “concerning increase” in the super-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in Alabama. Thirty-four of the last 48 samples tested at UAB’s Fungal Reference Lab - about 70.8% - have been confirmed as Delta cases, Derek Moates, the manager of the Fungal Reference Lab, said in a press conference Tuesday. He said the viral loads produced by these Delta cases are higher than any they’ve seen in the lab, which has been sequencing cases since late last year. A higher viral load means a more contagious virus.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: White House signals new COVID-19 strategy as delta variant spreads | McConnell urges vaccinations | Maryland says all COVID-19 deaths last month were among unvaccinated

Welcome to Tuesday's Overnight Health Care. We hope you had a great Fourth of July weekend! Check out these photos from The Washington Post of the fireworks in the District. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com psullivan@thehill.com jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8.

Comments / 3

Community Policy