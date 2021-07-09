Current COVID guidance in Alabama enough ‘for now,’ White House advisor says

Testing at a research lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows a “concerning increase” in the super-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in Alabama. Thirty-four of the last 48 samples tested at UAB’s Fungal Reference Lab - about 70.8% - have been confirmed as Delta cases, Derek Moates, the manager of the Fungal Reference Lab, said in a press conference Tuesday. He said the viral loads produced by these Delta cases are higher than any they’ve seen in the lab, which has been sequencing cases since late last year. A higher viral load means a more contagious virus.