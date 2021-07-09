Temple PD looking for suspects in 7-Eleven robbery

The Temple Police Department is looking for suspects in the robbery of a 7-Eleven.

According to police, the convenience store located on 2701 N. Third Street was robbed Thursday, July 8.

The suspects appear to be the same ones that robbed a Belton Cefco cashier at gunpoint 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 8.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.