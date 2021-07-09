Zepeda stops Tanajara; Estrada and Fujioka win

Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada captured the women’s WBO world light flyweight title with a near shutout victory over five-time world champ, Tenkai Tsunami (28-13-1, 16KO). Estrada landed the cleaner punches all through the bout while Tsunami mostly plodded forward unsuccessfully. Tsunami was staggered in the eighth round but held on until the final bell while Estrada never took her foot off the gas. Judges scored the fight 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92, all in favor of Estrada. With the victory, Estrada is now a 3-0 three division world champion and looks like a true standout in women’s boxing.