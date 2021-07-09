Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Zepeda stops Tanajara; Estrada and Fujioka win

fightnews.com
 22 days ago

Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada captured the women’s WBO world light flyweight title with a near shutout victory over five-time world champ, Tenkai Tsunami (28-13-1, 16KO). Estrada landed the cleaner punches all through the bout while Tsunami mostly plodded forward unsuccessfully. Tsunami was staggered in the eighth round but held on until the final bell while Estrada never took her foot off the gas. Judges scored the fight 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92, all in favor of Estrada. With the victory, Estrada is now a 3-0 three division world champion and looks like a true standout in women’s boxing.

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mihai Nistor
Person
Daniel Rosas
Person
Miguel Contreras
Person
Rodrigo Guerrero
Person
Tenkai Tsunami
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Guadalajara#Boxing#Combat#Tsunami#Dazn#Wba#Nabo#Armenian#Dominican#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Dallas, TXBoxingNews24.com

Bernard Hopkins predicts Pacquiao vs. Spence & Fury vs. Wilder 3

By Sean Jones: Bernard Hopkins predicts a victory for Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr over Manny Pacquiao for their fight on August 21st. B-Hop doesn’t view it as an easy fight for IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) because Pacquiao is still fighting at a high level, even now at age 42.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 With Brutal Knockout

Son of Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu marched on in his professional boxing career once more today in Australia with another impressive performance at 154 lbs. Striking this time in the third round. Opponent Steve Spark got caught with a crunching body punch sequence in the end:. Great shot. Great finish.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

42-0 light heavyweight will soon have Floyd Mayweather shook over record

Light heavyweight “Zurdo” is coming, and he’s coming for Floyd Mayweather’s record. That’s a promise laid down by Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya. Recently hitting 42-0, Gilberto Ramirez – the former WBN Prospect of 2012, is on a mission to take what Mayweather prides himself on. When signing...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Canelo Alvarez Exposes Rigged Charlo Fight In Video

The WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano recently got some motivational words from arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.During a video call that was filmed by Little Giant Boxing, Canelo lauded Castano for his recent performance. He recently fought in atwelve round split draw against...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Sergey Kovalev Makes Canelo Alvarez Outrageous Offer

Sergey Kovalev of Russia and pound for pound ‘Numero Uno’, top dog, boxing kingpin, and so forth and so on (you get the idea), Canelo Alvarez of Mexico shared the ring not too long ago. Canelo won the fight. Recently Canelo fight talks broke down with Caleb Plant. Allegedly due...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Ryad Merhy Stops Zhaoxin Zhang in Eight, Jerusalem Wins OPBF Title

Ryad Merhy retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight championship by defeating Zhaoxin Zhang by TKO in the eighth round on Saturday in Brussels, Belgium. Merhy once again made it clear that he is one of the important fighters in the division and showed his strength as well as his good moves to overcome the challenger and make the first defense of his title.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Terence Crawford Brutally Honest With Jermell Charlo After Draw

Pound for pound rated Terence Crawford is still looking to secure his first fight of 2021 as things stand but hopefully news should be forthcoming on that soon. He’s been keeping an eye on all the big fights like any other boxing fan for the meantime and gave his thoughts on last weekend’s big fight in Texas:
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Goes deep Tuesday

Estrada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers. Estrada extended San Francisco's early lead in the fifth inning with a 406-foot blast to center field. The homer extended a strong July for the utilityman. Over 13 games this month, Estrada is slashing .361/.439/.583 with a pair of home runs, 11 RBI and a 5:7 BB:K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy