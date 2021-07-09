U.S. Capitol Police may run out of funding without congressional aid

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) More than sixth months after a violent mob stormed Capitol Hill, the U.S. Capitol Police Department is running out of money and needs Congress to fund nearly $2 billion worth of support, according to CBS News.

The agency, which has also seen a dip in morale and a loss of personnel since the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, is also facing a shortage because many officers have been working overtime.

Punchbowl News first reported the story, but it has been confirmed by three sources to CBS News.

Two sources told CBS News that a fund used to pay officers will run out in mid-August, while other funds can be "reprogrammed" to cover those payments until Sept. 30. As a result, officers may be forced to cover their own health insurance.

Employees could also be furloughed if no congressional action is taken, but staff not the officers would most likely be the first effected.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy warned in June that the agency could could run out of funding in August if the Senate didn't approve the supplemental spending bill before then.

"We did not budget for an insurrection, and without action the Capitol Police will go without payment for the hours of overtime they have incurred, without proper equipment, and without sufficient mental health services to deal with the continued trauma from that day," Leahy said in a statement. "I have been ready, and remain ready, to begin serious negotiations on a security supplemental. If we do not act it will be a security crisis of our own making."

The House has passed legislation narrowly meant to provide $1.9 billion to boost Capitol security, that would also refill overtime pay and ensure medical benefits for officers, has not been taken up by the Senate.

It passed the House with little GOP support, and it is not clear whether it could pass the divided Senate.