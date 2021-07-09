Cancel
POTUS

Lil Wayne Shuts Down Denise Bidot Wedding Rumors: 'I'm Not Married'

By Brianne Tracy
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne is putting an end to the rumors that he married on-and-off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot. During an Instagram live on Thursday night, the rapper, 38, made his relationship status clear after Nicki Minaj brought up his April tweet that sparked speculation that he and the model, 35, had tied the knot. In the tweet, Wayne wrote, "Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters."

