Lil Wayne Shuts Down Denise Bidot Wedding Rumors: 'I'm Not Married'

Normani has released a new single, “Wild Side,” which features Cardi B. It comes with a video directed by Tanu Muino and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, who also did the moves for her enduring “Motivation” music video. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”