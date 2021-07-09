Cancel
Louisiana State

One injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

By KPLC Digital Team
WAFB
WAFB
 7 days ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving an officer with the Lafayette Police Department. An officer with the Lafayette Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex on E. Martial Avenue at 1 a.m. Friday in reference to a suicidal subject, said Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police. A male subject holding a handgun approached the officer. During the interaction, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

