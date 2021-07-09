Postal Service seeks to fill 120 vacancies through job fair

The U.S. Postal Service will hold a drive-up job fair Sunday in South Toledo to seek applicants for 120 vacant positions processing and delivering mail in and around Toledo. The session will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the branch post office at 1144 S. Detroit Ave. Human-resources specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the available jobs as city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, and postal support employees.