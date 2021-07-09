Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bern, NC

Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case

crossroadstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A Russian national living in North Carolina who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor was hand a five-year prison sentence Friday after his earlier guilty plea on unrelated bribery and visa fraud charges.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Money Laundering#Deportation#Russian#Ap#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Country
Russia
Related
New Orleans, LANew Haven Register

September sentencing in military transportation bribery case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A September sentencing date has been set in New Orleans for a Georgia businessman in connection with a bribery case involving military transportation contracts. Darrel Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty in January. Prosecutors said that in 2019 he agreed to pay kickbacks totaling $250,000 to a civilian employee...
Brooklyn, NYcrossroadstoday.com

Iran foreign ministry: Iran kidnap plot is ‘imaginary story’

NEW YORK (AP) — An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that accusations by U.S. authorities that Iran is plotting to kidnap Iranians abroad who criticize the country are “baseless and ridiculous.”. The spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, was quoted by Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency a day after U.S. federal authorities...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US: Chinese national gets prison for plotting

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): A Chinese national has been sentenced to three years and six months in US federal prison for trying to illegally export US military boat engines to China, the Justice Department said on Friday. Ge Songtao, who was indicted in 2019 along with a Jacksonville-based U.S....
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Kidnapping Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Iranian Intelligence Officer And Members Of An Iranian Intelligence Network

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mark J. Lesko, the Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the unsealing of kidnapping conspiracy, sanctions violations conspiracy, bank and wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy charges against ALIREZA SHAVAROGHI FARAHANI, a/k/a “Vezarat Salimi,” a/k/a “Haj Ali,” MAHMOUD KHAZEIN, KIYA SADEGHI, and OMID NOORI, and sanctions violations conspiracy, bank and wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and structuring charges against NILOUFAR BAHADORIFAR, a/k/a “Nellie Bahadorifar.” The charges are contained in a Superseding Indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court. The case is pending before U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams. BAHADORIFAR was arrested on July 1, 2021 in California on charges contained in an underlying indictment. BAHADORIFAR will be arraigned on the charges in the Superseding Indictment by Judge Abrams at a date and time to be set by the Court. FARAHANI, KHAZEIN, SADEGHI, and NOORI, all of whom are based in Iran, remain at large.
POTUSNPR

Russians Tried To Hack Republican National Committee

Hackers associated with the Russian government gained access last week to a contractor for the Republican National Committee, the RNC said in a statement Tuesday. The RNC said that its contractor Synnex had been hacked, but added no access was gained to any RNC data. "We immediately blocked all access...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Putin OKs revised Russian national security strategy

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a revised version of Russia’s national security strategy that envisages “symmetrical and asymmetrical measures” in response to foreign states’ “unfriendly actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia. Putin signed a decree approving the strategy on Friday, according to...
Annapolis, MDcrossroadstoday.com

Gunman found criminally responsible for killing 5 at paper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A jury on Thursday found the gunman who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper criminally responsible for his actions, rejecting defense attorneys’ mental illness arguments. The verdict means Jarrod Ramos will be sentenced to prison, not a maximum-security mental health facility, for one of the...
Iowa City, IAcrossroadstoday.com

Prosecutor rejects new defense info in Mollie Tibbetts case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor rejected defense claims Thursday that the 2018 killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be connected to sex trafficking and other abductions that happened in the rural area where she disappeared while out for a run. A 21-year-old man’s alleged confession...
Public SafetyCoinDesk

Swedish National Sentenced to 15 Years in Crypto Fraud Case

A Swedish man who swindled more than 3,500 victims out of more than $16 million worth of bitcoin and other payment platforms from 2011-2019 received a 15-year prison sentence for securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering charges, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice. From...
Lawmyrgv.com

Ex-ADA sentenced to probation in connection with brother’s bribery case

A former Hidalgo County assistant district attorney was handed probation of one year Wednesday in connection with charges of lying to federal authorities, court records show. Cynthia Nalleli Alanis, 29, a former Hidalgo County assistant district attorney, pleaded guilty in February to one count of lying to federal agents in connection with a federal bribery investigation into her brother, Roel Alanis.
Manhattan, NYenr.com

Turner Ex-Construction Manager Gets 51 Months in Bloomberg Bribery Case

The fourth and final New York construction executive implicated in the $15-million contracting bribery and tax evasion scheme involving Turner Construction Co. and its work for financial giant Bloomberg LLP was sentenced July 1 in Manhattan federal court to 51 months in prison. Former Turner construction manager Vito Nigro received...
Mcallen, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Federal agent charged with aiding drug smuggling

McALLEN, Texas – A Border Patrol (BP) agent has been arrested on allegations he attempted to aid and abet smuggling cocaine through a BP checkpoint, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, La Joya, is set to make his appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia...
WorldWashington Post

Here’s why you won’t find the Russian flag or national anthem at this year’s Olympics

Among the blur of national anthems at this year’s Olympics, spectators in Tokyo and viewers around the world can expect to hear Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. At the top of the podium, victorious Russian athletes won’t stand under their flag or hear their national anthem — which have been banned from top global sports competitions since Russia was caught in a systematic doping scandal in 2015. They’ve settled for Tchaikovsky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy