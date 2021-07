My second favorite sport is Australian football. A decent part of it is how the timing works. Teams play for half an hour or so, then take a five minute break. Then, they play for another half hour, and take a longer break. Then, the second half is a repeat of the first for timing, You know when to take a bathroom break, and get ready for the longer haul. Even if a game is non-competitive, the chatter of Aussie accents works for my ears. Toss in that the games are ideally timed for a night owl with an entirely broken sense of normalcy.