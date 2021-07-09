Cancel
Ketchup giant aims to even the score in hotdog battle with #HeinzHotDogPact

By Sarah Glenn
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
Heinz Ketchup is on a mission to solve an age-old question.

“Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10. Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?!” the company asked.

The ketchup company has started the #HeinzHotDogPact complete with a petition to sign. Heinz is calling on “big bun and big wiener” companies to solve the hot dog packaging problem.

The petition is currently at 19,602 signatures and that number is only continuing to grow. (You can sign the petition HERE.)

One supporter commented on the petition, “We all have a responsibility to right the wrongs in the world”.

While it seems like the measure has many on board, not everyone is backing Heinz’s latest campaign.

Oscar Mayer tweeted “It’s called a perfect 10 for a reason,” before proceeding to make a thread of usage options for the extra two hot dogs.

This marketing move by Heinz comes just in time for grill-outs and celebrating summer holidays.

At this time, it remains unclear if the company will manage to “change hot dog history”.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

